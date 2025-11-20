This is not about taking sides, This is about standing up in the face of injustice” – Nicki Minaj delivers powerful speech on ‘persecution’ of Christians in Nigeria at UN

Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj has delivered a powerful speech about the allegations of Christians being persecuted and killed in Nigeria.

The mother of one teamed up with United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz to speak at the United Nations conference in New York on Tuesday, November 18.

Nicki, who rocked a form-fitting black dress to the event, began her speech by confessing that she was “very nervous” before she thanked Mike Waltz and President Donald Trump for prioritizing the issue in Nigeria.

“Thank you, Ambassador Waltz for this invitation. It is an honor to stand on this stage with you and the other speakers here today to shine a spotlight on the deadly threat faced by thousands of Christians in Nigeria, she said

“I would like to thank President Trump for prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage and calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence for those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief,” she continued.

“Music has taken me around the globe. I have seen how people no matter their language, culture or religion, come alive when they hear a song that touches their soul. Religious freedom means we all can sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe. But today, faith is under attack in way too many places.”

The Queens native explained that the religious persecution “demands urgent action” from the U.S. government, but she also made sure to clarify this isn’t about “taking sides or dividing people,” it’s about “uniting humanity.”

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly simply because of how they pray,” she explained. “Sadly, this problem is not only a growing problem in Nigeria, but so many countries across the world and it demands urgent action. I want to be clear, protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity.”

In between her statement, Nicki praised her fanbase, “The Barbz,” for support, first acknowledging, “Nigeria is a beautiful nation with lots of beautiful Barbz that I can’t wait to see.”

“Barbz, I know you’re somewhere listening. I love you so very much. You’ve been the ultimate light in my life and career for so long,” she continued, before sending a strong message to anyone that has been opposed to her recent support of the Trump administration.

Minaj concluded: “I want to make it clear once again, this isn’t about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice. It’s about what I’ve always stood for my entire career and I will continue to stand for that for the rest of my life.”