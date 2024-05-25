‘This is only the beginning’ – Cassie breaks silence following release of Diddy

Cassie Ventura has finally broken her silence following the release of a video that showed her embattled ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, the music executive and rapper had initially denied allegations of rape and abuse from Cassie.

But Combs, 54, after CNN shared the video last week, had a change of tone and publicly apologized for his actions on Sunday. The incident in question is said to have happened at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, and Combs has since come under intense scrutiny.

In her Instagram post on Thursday, Cassie first expressed her gratitude for “all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet.” “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” the singer said. “Domestic Violence is THE issue.”

The 37-year-old singer said being a victim “broke me down to someone I never thought I would become.” She, however, revealed that “with a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Cassie also expressed her gratitude to “everyone who has taken the time to take this matter seriously.” “My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time,” she added. “It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she continued. “This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie.”

Combs and Cassie started dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for over 10 years. The American music mogul signed Cassie to his label in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37.

Cassie, 37, initially filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” after she met him.

The lawsuit further alleged that Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage” and physically abused her during their relationship including punching, beating, kicking, and stomping on her. It alleged that Combs urged Ventura to use drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed. The lawsuit was later dismissed after both parties reached an undisclosed settlement.

Combs’ legal woes further mounted following the circulation of the video as model Crystal McKinney became the latest person to file a sexual assault lawsuit against the 54-year-old. That’s a total of six sexual assault lawsuits that have been brought against the rapper and music executive.