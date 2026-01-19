THIS IS WHAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE ARGENTINIAN REVOLUTIONARY, CHE GUEVARA





When Che Guevara learned of Patrice Lumumba’s assassination and the return of neocolonialism in Congo, he did not remain in Cuba. He crossed continents, arriving in the DRC with a group of fighters. His mission was bold: to support the local rebellion and carry forward Lumumba’s struggle—this time with weapons in hand.





The greatest lesson from Che’s life and dedication is that powerful ideas know no borders. They are not confined by race, geography, or ethnicity. Wherever people embrace them, they become universal. Today, Che Guevara is as much an idea in Africa as he is in Cuba, Venezuela, or anywhere imperialism must be challenged.





Yet, upon his arrival in Congo, Che encountered a harsh reality: many were unprepared for revolution. Instead of discipline and strategy, there was reliance on fetishism, indulgence in alcohol and women, incantations, and the pursuit of quick gratification through pillaging and looting—betraying the very people they sought to liberate.





This remains a critical challenge for today’s struggle. Without discipline, vision, and unwavering dedication like Che Guevara’s, the Gen Z revolution will falter. To unite and liberate the continent, it must be built not on distractions, but on sacrifice, strategy, and commitment.

