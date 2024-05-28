‘This too, shall pass’ – Nicki Minaj gives details about her arrest ahead of Pink Friday 2 tour

Nicki Minaj filmed herself being arrested for allegedly carrying drugs while traveling from Amsterdam to Manchester for her Pink Friday 2 Tour. Despite denying the allegations, the 41-year-old rapper was told she needed to go to the police station, as shown in footage from her Instagram Live.

In the recording, a man told Minaj she would get a lawyer at the office and they would proceed quickly, as reported by Daily Mail. During the Instagram Live, Minaj claimed she was asked to get into a police van and go to the precinct without a lawyer.

She also alleged that an airport security employee requested a statement without legal representation after finding “pre-rolls” in bags they were not authorized to search. The Anaconda singer’s team has not issued a statement on what transpired during the moment, but, it remains unclear if she was booked at a police station.

A Dutch police spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that a 41-year-old American woman was arrested at Schiphol Airport for possession of soft drugs but did not name Minaj or anyone else. Before the alleged arrest, Minaj posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her bags being thoroughly searched at the airport. She claimed efforts were being made to stop her tour and speculated that items were being planted in her luggage.

Minaj also shared an Instagram video of a man explaining that police needed to inspect her bags, with an airline crew member stating that a police officer ordered all luggage to be offloaded and searched.

“I’m so sorry to say that,” he continued. She, then, asked: “But wasn’t that what you planned on doing from the get-go? Why didn’t you guys search it before it went on the plane?”

“They did just a random quick check, but now they want to open it,” he insisted.

After she asked why, he said: “First of all, because you filmed him… [and] … he doesn’t believe you that you don’t have more with you than you say.”

In Minaj’s caption, she wrote “they took my bags before I could see them” then “put it on the plane.”

“This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal,” she wrote.

Minaj’s most recent tweet, at the time of publication, claimed that she was told that she had five minutes “to make a statement about” her “security at the police precinct.”

Earlier, she had noted on X that “they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls.”

“Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yeah & the pilot wants me to take my ig [Instagram] post down,” she wrote.

Minaj noted on X that marijuana is legal in Amsterdam. She is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and was scheduled to perform in Manchester, England, on Saturday. However, due to issues at the airport in the Netherlands, she missed the concert.

Upon arriving in Manchester, Minaj apologized to fans on X for not being able to perform that evening.

“Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass.”