This woman left U.S. to rear goats in Uganda and now making millions

Sarah Atuhaire left Uganda for the United States 13 years ago to chase the American dream but recently abandoned it to invest back home. Today, she is a goat farmer making millions.

With her background in food security and poverty eradication, the Ugandan businesswoman told UG Connect that while in the U.S., she set up a company that provided employment opportunities for numerous individuals. But she wanted to do something different and soon realized her passion for goat farming. Inspired to establish the farm in her homeland, she returned to Uganda to start AIRE Farms Kayunga, which is located 170km from the capital, Kampala.

“In the U.S. I owned a company that employed people who earned good money. But I feel like the employment I have created here gives me so much satisfaction and fulfillment. I personally believe in fair wages, so I think I am one of the highest-paying farmers in Uganda,” she noted.

There are over 1,000 goats of different breeds, including Savanna, Kalahari red and South African Boer on her farm. “The good thing about the Boers and the Savanna is that they get on heat just six months after birth, unlike the local breed, which takes two years before they are served for the first time. But we don’t serve them at six months, we wait for them to make at least eight months to make sure pregnancy doesn’t affect them,” Atuhaire explained.

Giving more details about her goat rearing, she said that her pen is divided into three sections; one for bucks, another for does and the other for kids. By separating them, she easily controls reproduction and cuts down on diseases such as pneumonia during cold seasons.

“Separating them also helps us to produce kids in groups which give us bulk cash when we sell them to breeders and also makes management easier.”

Goats have been described as “low maintenance and adaptable animals” that can help farmers in eastern Africa escape poverty while tackling climate change and improving nutrition.

Goats breed all year round in tropical zones, helping families in rural areas acquire a quick source of income.

Atuhaire, who sells her goats for breeding and meat purposes, said she got into goat rearing because it is very profitable.

According to local media, four-month-old goats cost USh 150,000 (around $40). And while a billy goat sells at around $67, a nanny goat goes for $54.