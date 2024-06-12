Thomas Tuchel not a candidate on Man Utd’s wish list if Ten Hag exit

Sources have it that Man Utd are unlikely to appoint Thomas Tuchel if they decide to sack manager Erik ten Hag.

Tuchel had been considered a potential replacement, with representatives of the German coach approaching before the end of the season and further meetings held over the past two weeks.

However, Tuchel is no longer in the running due to concerns that he may not be the right fit for United’s new structure.

According to a source, incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth prefers a “yes” manager who won’t challenge the recruitment department over squad decisions.

The decision to end talks with Tuchel has been described as “mutual.”

United have also reached out to Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, and Roberto De Zerbi.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna has decided to remain at Ipswich Town after signing a new long-term contract, and Gareth Southgate has indicated his focus is solely on leading England at Euro 2024, which begins in Germany on Friday.

United are hopeful of concluding their end-of-season review this week, although there is no set timeframe for the process. Ten Hag is reportedly still uncertain about his future at the club.

Despite this, sources have it that United remain confident they are on track with their summer plans.

Club executives have reassured representatives of senior players that efforts to strengthen the squad are ongoing, even as Ten Hag’s future remains uncertain.

Technical director Jason Wilcox, director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves, and chief scout Steve Brown are currently handling transfer activities.

Both Hargreaves and Brown have been in contact with clubs and representatives over the past week to bring in new players. The club is prioritising strikers and centre-backs, although short lists of targets have been created for all positions.

Doubts over Ten Hag’s future persist as INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford leads a thorough end-of-season review, which has now extended into its third week.

Sources have it that representatives of several current players have contacted the club to inquire about the status of the review, Ten Hag’s position, and progress in the transfer market.

A representative of one player has revealed that a decision will not be made about his own future until it’s known who the manager will be next season.

United remain confident they will have a positive summer, although sources have revealed that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and acting CEO Jean Claude-Blanc have admitted to staff that the recruitment department “will not be up to full speed” until Ashworth is in place as sporting director.

According to reports, United are hoping to boost their summer budget by agreeing to permanent transfers for Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

The club will consider offers of around £40 million ($51 million) for Sancho and Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe, respectively.

There has been significant loan interest in both players, but according to sources, United is pushing for permanent deals.