Those in alliances should use  regalia of a party or pictorial images of a candidate contesting the election- ECZ Clarifies

Elections House,

Haile Selassie Avenue,

PO Box 50274,

LUSAKA.



11th July, 2025



RESPONSE TO PRESS QUERY ON CAMPAIGN MATERIALS





Query: May you please give clarity on the matter suggesting that you as ECZ have stated that PF regalia will not be allowed in the Mfuwe by-election campaigns. NCP should print its own campaign materials.





Response: The Commission notes your query and wishes to respond that Section 29(3) of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 provides that a candidate or political party may, during an electoral campaign, publish or distribute campaign materials of such a nature and in such a manner as may be prescribed by the Commission.





You may wish to note that campaign material is defined in Section 2 of the Electoral Process Act to mean “party or candidate manifestos, advertisements, bill boards, posters, t-shirts, cloth or other material depicting colours regarding symbols and other designs of a party or pictorial images of a candidate.”





In addition, Section 29(4) of the Electoral Process Act guides that campaign messages mean an “activity, statement or any other form of expression aimed at promoting particular political ideas, policies and strategies for purposes of obtaining votes for a candidate or political party contesting an election.”









Arising from these provisions, the campaign materials in question relate to the political party or candidate participating in the election and not to any other political party.





Therefore, those in alliances, should use t-shirts, cloth or other campaign material depicting colours, symbols and other designs of a party or pictorial images of a candidate contesting the election.





In addition to the provisions of the Electoral Process Act above, Article 229 (2) (e) mandates the Commission to regulate the conduct of voters and candidates.





Therefore, the Commission is mandated to regulate the campaigns and the conduct of elections.





Brown Kasaro

Chief Electoral Officer

For/The Commission

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA







