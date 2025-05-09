THOSE STEALING DRUGS WILL BE ARRESTED, SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



…Declares war on corruption



President Hakainde Hichilema has vowed that individuals involved in the theft of medicines from public hospitals or any form of corruption will face the full force of the law.





Reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption, the President noted that such acts divert critical resources away from key sectors such as healthcare and education.





Speaking during the commissioning of the Kafulafuta Water Supply System in Masaiti, Mpongwe District, President Hichilema described the theft of medical supplies as an inexcusable crime against the people of Zambia.



He revealed that Cabinet has classified the theft of drugs as an economic crime, ensuring such cases will now be handled through the fast-track Economic Crimes Court.





“Those stealing drugs from our hospitals will be put behind bars. Corruption robs us of the funds intended for free education for our children and the meal allowances they depend on,” President Hichilema said.



“We will not relent in our efforts to apprehend those who steal from the Zambian people.”





The Head of State also reiterated his government’s commitment to inclusive national development, stressing that the UPND New Dawn administration is determined to complete all ongoing infrastructure projects, including those inherited from previous administrations, to ensure maximum benefit to the citizens.





President Hichilema expressed satisfaction with the completion of the Kafulafuta Water Supply System, a project which had stalled due to the Patriotic Front government’s debt default. He noted that its resumption was only made possible after the government successfully restructured debt with China’s Exim Bank.



The newly commissioned water project will serve four districts: Luanshya, Masaiti, Ndola, and Mpongwe.





In addition, the President directed the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that the dam connected to the project is fully utilised for irrigation purposes.





President Hichilema is currently undertaking a two-day working visit to the Copperbelt Province. His itinerary includes an inspection of the dewatering operations at 28 Shaft in Luanshya, as well as public engagements with residents of the area.



TF