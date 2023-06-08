By Mupishi Jones.

THOSE WHO THINK HH AND HIS TEAM ARE NOT GAME CHANGERS IN THIS COUNTRY, SHOULD NOT INTERFERE WITH THOSE WHO DO.

Yes we know them,some of them call themselves Christians for ECL,busy praying that CDF should fail,we know them.They still can’t believe that CDF is like an express train, jump on board or step aside, otherwise it’s unstoppable!



There are those busy sabotaging CDF in their once called “stronghold” constituencies,we know them.

We know them because these are the same faces that didn’t believe that President Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn Crew could increase CDF from K1.6m to K28.3m per constituency per year.



We know them by how quick they are on shifting their goal post because when Minister Musokotwane announced this CDF increase in Parliament,they shifted to saying HH is not going to find that kind of money for every constituency.



When President Hakainde Hichilema and his team disbursed the K25.7m in each and every 156 constituencies,they still thought it was a hoax.When President Hakainde Hichilema and his team paraded brand new 1HZ,Toyota Landcruisers , bought at around US$56,000 apiece for each and every constituency,they still thought it wasn’t possible to buy 156 vehicles at once.We know them because these are the same individuals who at some point when they were in power,sat in tax payers air-conditioned conference rooms, somewhere in Lusaka and decided to defraud their citizens by cheating that they bought these same 1HZ Toyota Landcruisers at US$288,000 apiece and yet these hypocritical fathers hiding under the veil of Catholic chose to be mute,we know all of you.



These are the same doomsayers who didn’t believe when President Hakainde Hichilema and his team announced free education to all the children,…….did they believe?



When President Hakainde Hichilema and his team announced the recruitment of over 60,000 civil servants,did they believe?

Therefore,if they still don’t believe that President Hakainde Hichilema and his team is dead serious on making corruption an unttractive enterprise in this country, just because to them corruption was part of their unwritten but encouraged rule of the thumb, they should rethink! To them unwritten but encouraged corruption policy was epitomized by their god father who proclaimed that ” ubomba mwibala alya mwibala, but tekulya nembuto”,we know them, don’t you! Don’t be like those Fathers who pretend when it suits them! Those who think the K65m confiscated faithful money has been stolen,…. stolen, not under Bally’s eagle’s eye!



Who doesn’t know the stance of President Hakainde Hichilema on corruption? Who hasn’t heard President Hakainde Hichilema’s consistent warning that “When you engage in graft, you’re on your own?



Therefore, if you don’t believe that President Hakainde Hichilema and his team are game changers in this country, please don’t interfere or frustrate those who do.We know them because their fervent desire is to see President Hakainde Hichilema and his team fail! Any success story eminating from President Hakainde Hichilema and his team spells doom on their political life! To them it’s either President Hakainde Hichilema fails or they’re doomed.We know them, and i hope you know them too?

I submit

Mupishi Jones