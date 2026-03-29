Breaking News : Thousands Flood Israeli Streets in Major Anti-War Protests Against Escalation With Iran





Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets across the country in what is being described as one of the largest anti-war protest waves since the beginning of the ongoing conflict with Iran, signaling growing domestic opposition to the government’s current military course.





According to reports, demonstrations erupted simultaneously in Tel Aviv and nearly 20 other cities, including Jerusalem, Haifa, and Caesarea. Protesters are demanding an immediate halt to the escalation of hostilities and a return to diplomatic negotiations, warning that the conflict risks dragging Israel into a wider regional disaster.





The largest gathering was recorded in Tel Aviv, where around 1,500 demonstrators blocked central highways, disrupting traffic and drawing significant attention. Protesters carried banners and chanted slogans such as “No to war with Iran,” “Bring back diplomacy,” and “Ceasefire now,” reflecting widespread concern over the direction of the conflict.





Journalists report that the protests were coordinated nationwide, highlighting a growing movement within Israeli society that views the war as spiraling out of control. Demonstrators also pointed to recent developments, including the involvement of Yemen’s Houthi forces, as a sign that the conflict is expanding beyond its initial scope.





Many protesters expressed fears that continued military escalation could have severe consequences for Israel’s security and stability, urging the government to prioritize diplomatic solutions over further confrontation





The demonstrations come amid a broader wave of global protests linked to the ongoing war with Iran, underscoring increasing international and domestic pressure for de-escalation.



Source: RBC-Ukraine