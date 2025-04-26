Thousands gather for historic funeral of Pope Francis



St. Peter’s Square is filled with more than 200,000 mourners today as the world bids farewell to Pope Francis. Known as “The People’s Pope,” the late pontiff is remembered for his humility, compassion, and tireless advocacy for the poor and marginalized.



The funeral service, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, reflects Pope Francis’ own wishes for simplicity. Gone are the grand rituals of past papal funerals, replaced by a modest ceremony that mirrors the values he upheld throughout his papacy.



In a historic break from tradition, Pope Francis is set to be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore just outside the Vatican walls. He becomes the first pope to be buried there since the 1600s and the first in more than a century to be laid to rest outside Vatican grounds.



World leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Prince William attend the service, joining clergy and laypeople from across the globe. Many speak of a pope who transformed the Church with his openness, warmth, and fearless leadership on issues like climate change, economic inequality, and human rights.



As the Church enters a nine-day period of mourning, preparations begin for the upcoming conclave, expected to convene in early May to elect a successor. Pope Francis’ legacy as a bridge-builder, reformer, and servant of the people continues to resonate far beyond the Vatican walls.