THREE ADMITTED IN NGABWE AFTER CONSUMING CONTAMINATED WATER AND FISH



March 18, 2025



Three people in Ngabwe district of Central Province have been hospitalized after consuming contaminated fish and water from the Kafue River.



The contamination of the Kafue River follows an acid spillage from a mine in Kitwe.





Ngabwe District Health Director Kelvin Mwila says the three from Butungulu area which borders the water body were admitted to Mwinuna and Mukubwe mini hospitals after consuming contaminated fish and water.



In an interview, Dr. Mwila said that the patients who have since been discharged were examined and treated for food poisoning.





“We received three patients, all male from Butungulu area in Ngabwe, two were admitted to Mwinuna after consuming contaminated fish and one at Mukubwe after drinking contaminated water,” he said.



And Ngabwe Town Council Public Relations Officer, Christopher Habukali, expressed concern that some people in the area were claiming that the poison could be neutralized if the fish is boiled for a long time saying it is not true.





Mr Habakuli added that consumption of contaminated fish is hazardous and that nothing can be done to neutralize it.



“Some people are saying that the poison can be neutralized when the fish is boiled for five hours, which is not true. Our people need to know that the fish just has to be disposed of because nothing can be done to neutralize the poison, it remains hazardous to the body even after boiling it,” he said.





Mr Habukali said the claims were unfounded and pose serious risk to public health.



He urged the public to refrain from consuming fish or any other water products from the Kafue River as the Government and other stakeholders were assessing the situation.



“We should wait till the relevant stakeholders give us a go ahead to consume anything from the Kafue River,” he stated.





Mr Habukali called on communities in affected areas to adhere to the guidelines that were put in place to mitigate risks to safeguard their lives.



The Ngabwe council Public Relations Officer stressed that government remains committed to resolve the contamination in the Kafue River and restore the ecosystem.





The acidic effluent which affected five districts on the Copperbelt was also detected in Ngabwe district of Central Province which recorded massive death of fish.



Government has for the past three weeks tried to reduce the acidic levels of the Kafue River in the district.



Zanis