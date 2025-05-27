Three African countries are reportedly in talks with Russia to develop their railway sector

The railway sector is about to get a major boos in some African countries according to recent reports we have gathered.

According to the report, Russia’s partnership with Ghana and 3 other African countries will now be driving development towards their railways sector.

As Moscow deepens its economic footprint across Africa, Russian Railways is setting its sights on four key countries poised to become hubs in a new era of transcontinental connectivity.

Russian Railways (RZD) is targeting four African countries Burkina Faso, Ghana, South Africa and Libya for infrastructure projects.

This initiative is part of Russia’s strategy to enhance trade routes and strengthen geopolitical ties through railway modernization.

African markets are viewed as pivotal for transporting bulk goods such as minerals, oil, and gas, essential for economic growth.