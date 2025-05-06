Three arrested after shoe attack on Kenyan President William Ruto



By: Citizen TV Kenya



Police are interrogating three people following an incident where a man hurled a shoe at Kenyan President William Ruto in Kuria West, Migori County.



The incident happened as Ruto addressed residents of the Kehancha area on Sunday.

Police said investigations are ongoing and that more suspects are being pursued.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the three are being treated as part of a broader investigation on whether the act was an isolated outburst or part of a more deliberate attempt to breach presidential security.



Preliminary findings suggest the incident may have been politically motivated and premeditated before the President’s visit.

The incident briefly disrupted the event, which occurred while the President was on his tour of Migori.



A short five-second video captures the moment when a person from the crowd listening to Ruto as he addressed the public hurled a shoe, hitting him on the head.

The president blocked the shoe as it landed on him



Security officers tasked with protecting the president quickly rushed to the stage, and the meeting was disrupted for a few minutes.



The security team pushed the crowd away from near the dais even as the president told them to stop it.