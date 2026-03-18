THREE ARRESTED OVER THEFT OF UPND VEHICLE IN KAFULAFUTA





Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle belonging to the UPND in Kafulafuta Constituency.





Three other suspects, among them Zambia Army commandos, are reported to be on the run.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Mwala Yuyi disclosed this in Ndola when police displayed the recovered Ford Ranger which was allegedly stolen yesterday in Kafulafuta.





Mr Yuyi said the vehicle was recovered today at a hotel in Ndola.



He warned that no one is above the law and that police are determined to arrest all those involved in the theft.