Three bodies discovered as search for missing constables deepens



Police have confirmed the discovery of three bodies near the Hennops River along the N1 in Centurion, as the search intensifies for missing constables.



The bodies, which have not yet been identified, were found during an ongoing investigation linked to the disappearance of three police officers.



Authorities are now scouring the area for any additional evidence that could aid in concluding the case.



The investigation remains active, with police urging the public to come forward with any information.