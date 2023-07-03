A Chinese Navy Escort Task Group (ETG) 162, comprising MSL Destroyer NANNING, MSL Frigate SANYA, and Supply Ship WEISHANHU, arrived Nigeria on Sunday, July 2, to strengthen bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The MSL Destroyer NANNING made the port call at Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Berth 21, while the other two ships remained at anchorage.

Addressing reporters after the ship which had over 700 occupants arrived Nigeria, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Chi Jian Chun said the visitation scheduled for July 2 to 6, would enhance maritime security within West Africa.

He said;

“The visit is to further deepen the relationship the two countries have with one another and also seek to strengthen and improve our relationship and cooperation with each other.

“This visit demonstrates the harmony and symphony between Nigeria and China. I believe that this visit will deepen the cooperation between both countries military sector so that we can work together to overcome obstacles.

“We will continue to do more things to facilitate and promote the relationship between the two countries.”

Three Chinese warships arrive Nigeria in a bid to strengthen bilateral relationship

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, also said the visitation would further help to cement the relationship between the two countries and also help fight crimes especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

Akpan said;

“During their period of stay, our men will be interacting, we will be having some sporting activities, exchange of momentous and gifts.

“We will also discuss the future of both navies, especially on how we can benefit from each other. This helps to foster friendship across the horizon.”