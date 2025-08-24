Three Church  mother bodies urges govt, Lungu family to immediately start talking

Church urges government, Lungu family to immediately start talking

THE three church mother bodies have called on government and the family of the late former president Edgar Lungu to immediately begin talks aimed at ending the ongoing impasse surrounding Lungu’s burial.

In a joint statement issued by the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), the Church described government’s recent moratorium on public pronouncements regarding Lungu’s burial as a welcome step, though one that came later than expected.

According to the statement, the directive to silence public commentary on the matter by both the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) creates an opportunity for genuine dialogue with the former Head of State’s family.

“We therefore urge both Government and the family of Dr. Lungu to commence immediate and sincere discussions aimed at resolving the current impasse surrounding his burial, in a manner that respects the dignity of the high office he once held as well as the wishes of his family,” read the statement.

The church stressed that Lungu’s burial must be conducted in an atmosphere of peace, unity and respect, sentiments it said it had consistently expressed in earlier appeals dating back to June.

The three bodies further appealed to citizens across political and social divides to refrain from issuing inflammatory remarks on the matter, warning that such statements were contrary to cultural values and Christian beliefs.

“Let us continue to uphold our longstanding motto: One Zambia, One Nation, and remain united as children of God,” said the clergy.

The statement was signed by CCZ general secretary Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chikoya, EFZ executive director Bishop Andrew Mwenda and ZCCB secretary general Rev. Fr. Francis Mukosa.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, August 23, 2025