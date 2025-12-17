THREE GAMES, THREE DEFEATS, EIGHT GOALS CONCEDED: IS SICHONE THE RIGHT MAN FOR AFCON?



By Mike Jovic Mwendachabe



Zambia have already secured qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a target that was achieved before the change on the technical bench. However, the decision to part ways with Avram Grant and appoint Moses Sichone is a GAMBLE, especially when measured against the numbers from his short spell in charge.





Since taking over, Sichone has handled three international friendly matches, all of which ended in defeat.





Zambia lost 3–1 to South Africa, went down 3–2 to Angola, and were beaten 2–0 by DR Congo. While these matches were non competitive, the results have placed early scrutiny on the new technical direction.





Across those three games, Zambia scored three goals and conceded eight. The team failed to keep a clean sheet and allowed at least two goals in every match except one.

It is important to put the statistics into context.





These were friendly matches often used to test combinations and assess players rather than chase results. In addition, Sichone inherited a team that was already qualified for AFCON, meaning the immediate task shifted from qualification to preparation and evaluation.





However, numbers still matter, especially this close to the tournament. Zambia’s AFCON place is secure, influence confidence, structure, and momentum. Conceding eight goals in three matches raises questions about defensive organisation and tactical clarity under the current setup.





The key question, therefore, is not whether Zambia will win the the AFCON, but whether Sichone has shown enough to justify leading the team at the tournament. His strengths lie in continuity, local understanding, and familiarity with the players, but those advantages must translate into improved performances on the pitch.





Zambia still have the quality and experience to compete at AFCON. Whether that potential is realised will depend on how quickly the technical bench can correct the strikeral misfiring and defensive flaws highlighted by the statistics.

Up next is Zambia against Ivory Coast in another preparatory match