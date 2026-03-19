Three PF MPs Defect to UPND in Muchinga



Three Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament in Muchinga Province have joined the United Party for National Development (UPND).





The MPs are Sunday Chanda of Kanchibiya Constituency,Majory Nakaponda of Isoka Constituency and Robert Chabinga of Mafinga Constituency.

Mr. Chanda announced that all councillors in Kanchibiya will also join the UPND with him.





Ms. Nakaponda said her decision was influenced by government programmes such as free education, while Mr. Chabinga emphasized that the people of Muchinga Province support President Hakainde Hichilema’s development agenda.





Additionally, Council Chairpersons from Nakonde, Chinsali, Shiwang’andu, Isoka, Mafinga, and Kanchibiya have endorsed President Hichilema, describing the UPND as the party best placed to sustain development in the province.





Ndola Central Member of Parliament Frank Tayali welcomed the defectors and urged party members to integrate them into UPND structures.





President Hichilema reaffirmed that the UPND is an inclusive party that welcomes all citizens committed to national development. He thanked the MPs, council chairpersons, and councillors for their support, including their endorsement of Bill 7.