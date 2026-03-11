THREE SHIPS HIT IN ONE DAY — THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS NO LONGER SAFE FOR ANYONE ON EARTH





They hit one. Then another. Then a third.

In a single night, three cargo vessels were struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz the narrow waterway that carries 20% of the world’s entire oil supply.





The attacks were reported within hours of each other, stretching from 93 kilometres northwest of Dubai to waters north of Oman and off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.





The UK Maritime Trade Operations confirmed all three incidents. Crews were evacuated. Search operations launched. The ocean that feeds the world’s energy supply is now a live firing range.

This is no longer a war between two nations. This is a war on global trade itself.





AFRICA, COUNT THE COST :



➡️ Three ships attacked in one night alone



➡️ The UAE coastline is now inside the conflict zone





➡️ Dubai — Africa’s biggest trading hub — is 93km from the attacks



➡️ Every shipping company on earth is now rerouting away from Hormuz



➡️ Longer routes mean higher costs — and Africa pays that price at the pump

The world’s most powerful navies are circling.





Insurance companies are pulling out. Shipping giants are pausing operations. And at the end of that chain, ordinary Africans will pay more for fuel, food and goods imported through these very waters.





Three ships in one day. Tomorrow the number could be higher.





How many ships need to burn before the world calls this World War III? Drop your thoughts below.



African Hype Media