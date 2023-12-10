Threesome with Indian client costs Lusaka massage therapist her marriage

THE illegal bodily pleasures that take place day and night behind the closed doors of massage parlours dotted around Lusaka were last week displayed on the public hangwire as two ladies, one of them married admitted before the Matero Local Court of engaging in a threesome sexual orgy with their Indian male client.

The ladies operating under the guise of massage therapists, are capable of flying their clients to the rain-bringing Nimbus clouds and back via their waists for an extra fee aside the massage payment.

And so the court heard that Petronella Sichone and her work-mate Grace Kabwe have combining their sexual prowess to jointly give the man from Bombay the time of his life.

However, the the friendship of the two ladies hit a rough patch leading to the revelations of their trade secrets, and eventually court.

Petronella ended up losing her marriage after Grace spilled the beans to her friend’s husband about how his wife had become pregnant for the Indian client who had been chewing them as if they were spiced roasted t-bone.

Seeking compensation for her lost marriage, Petronella sued Grace in the Matero Local Court.

According to a Zambia Daily Mail report, th court heard that both the complainant and the defendant used to engage in sexual activities with their Indian client in full view of each other.

Petronella told Magistrate Victory Ndhlovu that on November 19, she and Grace attended a funeral.

She said while at the funeral, Grace picked a fight and the two started exchanging words. She said the defendant became physical on her.

Petronella said the defendant left while she remained at the funeral house but when she went home between 21:00 hours and 22:00 hours, she found Kabwe with her husband at her matrimonial home.

“In the presence of my husband, Grace accused me of having a child with the Indian man and she accused me of being a prostitute.

She yelled all sorts of insults at me and told me that she now goes out with my husband because I failed him and I disappointed him,” she said.

Petronella said because of the accusations, her husband has since left their matrimonial home and has been away for two weeks.

In her statement, Grace told the court that it was true Sichone was a prostitute and has a child with their Indian client.

She said the child is half-Indian and looks white. “It is true my friend is a prostitute and she has a child with our Indian client.

We work together at a massage parlour. The client used to have sex with her in my presence and he did the same with me in her presence. We would both watch while he sleeps with either of us, but my friend had a child with him,” she said.

Grace admitted that she was found with Sichone’s husband and also said he was the one who started sending her text messages.

When the court summoned the Indian man as a witness in the matter, he admitted that he has been engaging in sexual activities with both Petronella and Grace.

He said he used to go to the massage parlour where the two worked but he later changed his mind and asked the two to instead start doing the massage on a private basis and outside their work place.

Magistrate Ndhlovu dismissed the claim of defamation of character on grounds that both the plaintiff and defendant were engaging in a sexual affair with their client.

Kalemba