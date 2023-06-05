Throwback: ACC Hands Over Money Recovered From Faith Musonda (K65m And $57,000) To The Ministry Of Education For Bursaries

#throwback

ACC HANDS OVER RECOVERED FUNDS

The Anti-Corruption Commission has officially handed over recovered proceeds of crime to the State through the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.

The Commission handed over cash amounting to Sixty-Five Million Three Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty Six Kwacha (K65,332,446.00) and Fifty Seven Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifty US Dollars (USD 57,950.00) seized and forfeited to the State as proceeds of crime.

The money is from the recent case involving Ms. Margarette Chisela Musonda, alias Faith Musonda.

Speaking on behalf of the Acting Director General Mr Silumesi Muchula, ACC Secretary to the Commission Mr. Ivor Mukwanka noted that economic crimes such as corruption and money laundering were clandestine in nature, and that the Commission has over time re-strategized its enforcement mechanism by employing two approaches which are: the conviction based forfeiture; and, the none conviction based forfeiture of proceeds of crime.

Mr. Muchula said these approaches are provided for under the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 and the Anti-Corruption Act No.3 of 2012.

He added that the Commission will in due course hand over other properties including the house valued at K6.5million in which the money was stashed.

The Acting Director General appealed to members of the public with information on suspected illegally acquired properties to report to law enforcement agencies.

And in receiving the funds, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane said the recovered funds from corruption will be given to the Ministry of Education to be used as additional university bursaries in 2022.

Dr. Musokotwane said the funds will benefit additional 2,232 university students across the country who were left out on government bursaries in December 2021 due to budget constraints.

Meanwhile Minister of Education Hon. Douglas Syakalima expressed gratitude for the funds that will go towards enhancing the provision of free education to learners.