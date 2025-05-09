TI-Z Condemns  Arrest of Cleaning Association President Over Airport Procurement Allegations

TI-Z Condemns “Brutal” Arrest of Cleaning Association President Over Airport Procurement Allegations



Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has strongly condemned the arrest and continued detention of Cleaning Association of Zambia President, Lawrence Makumbi, describing it as a worrying attack on whistleblower rights and freedom of expression.





Makumbi was arrested on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and remains in custody at Ridgeway Police Station in Lusaka, facing two counts of criminal libel related to his public remarks about alleged procurement irregularities at Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL).





The allegations stem from Makumbi’s criticism of a controversial K22 million cleaning contract awarded to Caribian Investment Limited a company he claims lacks credible experience in the sector. These comments were made in his capacity as head of an industry association, sparking public debate and media interest, including a segment on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast Show.





In a statement issued Thursday, TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe raised alarms over the criminalization of public interest disclosures, noting that Makumbi was denied police bond due to the alleged unavailability of the officer in charge until May 9 well beyond the 24-hour legal window for bond or court appearance.





“This raises serious concerns about the use of criminal charges to respond to matters that could otherwise be addressed through open and meaningful dialogue or civil recourse,” Nyambe stated





He added that the developments “undermine constitutional protections against arbitrary detention” and send a chilling message to whistleblowers and civil society actors.



“While TI-Z does not take a position on the truthfulness or legality of Mr. Makumbi’s statements, we are deeply concerned about the broader implications this case has for whistleblower protection and the use of criminal law to suppress public interest discourse,” Nyambe emphasized.





The organization called on the Zambia Police Service to uphold due process and ensure Makumbi’s constitutional rights are not violated.

TI-Z also urged the government to revise the Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistleblowers) Act No. 4 of 2010 to better protect those who expose suspected wrongdoing.





“The escalation from civil to criminal proceedings in this context risks setting a dangerous precedent for freedom of expression and anti-corruption efforts in Zambia,” Nyambe warned.





The Auditor General’s 2023 Report on Parastatals had flagged multiple irregularities at ZACL, strengthening calls for an independent probe into the procurement process.





As public pressure mounts, TI-Z reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for a governance culture in which civil society, media, and professional bodies can raise concerns without fear of harassment or intimidation.



May 9, 2025

