TI-Z ELECTS FIRST-EVER FEMALE CHAPTER PRESIDENT

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) wishes to officially announce the election of Mrs. Priscilla Chikonde Chansa as its new Chapter President and chairperson of the Board of Directors. Mrs. Chansa, who has been a member of TI-Z for twenty years, becomes the first ever female to hold the TI-Z Chapter Presidency, having been elected during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on Friday 28th July 2023. She takes over from Mr. Sampa Kalungu, whose tenure has come to an end.

Mrs. Chansa, who is Managing Partner for Chikonde Legal Practitioners, is a seasoned legal practitioner with vast experience in Corporate Governance. She is an Advocate of the High Court of Zambia, who obtained her Master of Laws Degree in International Business and Commercial Law from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and her Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Zambia.

Mrs. Chansa is also an accredited Insolvency Practitioner, as well as being an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and member of the Legal Practitioners Committee of the Law Association of Zambia. She has previously served as Company Secretary for the Development Bank of Zambia and the National Savings and Credit Bank, among others, and brings with her a wealth of experience that will help to strengthen the anti- corruption and good governance agenda in Zambia.

Also elected to the new TI-Z Board, which will serve for the next three years, were Prof. Lewis Chilufya as Chapter Vice President, Dr. Chileshe Kandondo as Treasurer, and Mr Lackson Lungu, Mr. Moono Chikumbi, Ms. Martha Mukosa and Ms. Angela Munthali, all as Committee Members.

In the same vein, we wish to pay special tribute to Mr. Kalungu and his outgoing team for the tremendous contributions they have made to the anti-corruption and good governance agenda during their tenure. We are indebted to them for the strategic leadership they provided, including in the development of TI-Z’s new 2023 – 2026 strategic plan and the measures they took to secure the long-term sustainability of TI-Z.

Lastly, we wish to assure all our stakeholders that TI-Z’s resolve to fight corruption and advocate for good governance at all levels of society has never been greater, and under the new leadership, we will continue to advance those causes with renewed vigor.