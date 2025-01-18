Tiktok influencer mum arrested after she poisoned daughter for sympathy and donations

A TikTok influencer was arrested for allegedly poisoning and torturing her baby daughter to receive donations and boost online followers.

Footage shows the 34-year-old Australian mum crying as cops put handcuffs on her before bundling the social media personality into a police car.

The Queensland woman has been charged with child exploitation after “administering poison with intent to harm”.

She is also accused of defrauding donors of £30,000 via GoFundMe.

The woman is said to have given her child unauthorised prescription and pharmacy medicines to make her sick, according to the cops.

She had reportedly been recording her child’s battle with a terminal illness on social media

However, authorities allege that she was instead drugging her one-year-old baby and then filming her while she was in “immense distress and pain”.

She was first reported by the medical staff during one of the child’s hospital stays in October last year after experiencing “severe emotional and physical distress and harm”.

Cops said in a statement: “The woman carefully concealed her continued efforts to administer the unauthorised medicines until the matter was detected and reported to police by medical staff from a hospital in Brisbane’s south while the child was admitted.

“While the child was being subject to immense distress and pain, it is alleged the woman filmed and posted videos of the child.”

They allege the woman ignored medical advice and “went to lengths to obtain unauthorised medicines”, which included old medications prescribed to another person in the home.

The woman then took photos and videos of her child to “entice monetary donations and online followers”.

Tests for unauthorised medicines in the child’s system returned a positive result later in January, the police said.

The mum is now under police custody and is expected to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday, Jan. 17.

Cops claim the child would have become “gravely ill” and “could have died” if she had stayed in the accused’s care.

Queensland Police Inspector Paul Dalton said: “[There are] no words for how repulsive offences of this nature are.

“We will do everything in our power to remove that child from harm’s way and hold any offender to account.

“There is no excuse for harming a child, especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival.”