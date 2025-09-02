TikToker who attended Bonnie Blue’s infamous adult content challenge found dead in pond

A TikToker who attended one of adult content creator Bonnie Blue’s challenges in which she attempted to sleep with 1,000 men in 12 hours was found dead in a pond last month.

Ali Walker was found by a member of the public in Three Kings Pond, Mitcham, on 11 August and pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services when they arrived.

The Met Police said in a statement: “Police were called at 9.45am on Monday, 11 August to Three Kings Pond, Mitcham following the concern for welfare of a man in the water.

“His next-of-kin has been informed. His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Friends of the 43-year-old Walker have paid tribute to him, saying he was a ‘sweet, lovely man’ and that ‘so many people did love him’.

The TikToker attended Bonnie Blue’s controversial event but did not end up sleeping with her, explaining to the Mail he didn’t go through with it after he realised that around 30 to 40 other men in the queue would be watching them.

He said: “I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, so I presumed you got into a room with her one at a time, but when I got there, it was a free for all.”

The event was the subject of a divisive Channel 4 documentary titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, and Walker called it ‘the most surreal experience’ of his life.

He said there were ‘so many guys there and I’m quite shy’, so he ‘didn’t get involved’, while other men who showed up were wearing balaclavas and Walker reckoned he was ‘probably one of the oldest there’.

Walker later claimed to have slept with Lily Phillips, saying he had been ‘number 1113 in the Lily Phillips 1113 man meet and jeet’.

His funeral took place on 14 August at Morden’s Baitul Futuh mosque, with the Daily Mail reporting his remains were later buried at a nearby cemetery.

On TikTok, he went by the name Ali Kingston University, chosen because he claims his English degree hadn’t helped him get a job.

He had found sporadic employment as a security guard for a McDonald’s, done some jobs cleaning toilets and quit being a binman on his first day.

Walker was more successful on TikTok, where he gained thousands of followers for his videos.