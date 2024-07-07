Tim Ryan claims Democrats are beginning to move from Biden to Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is reportedly emerging as the leading choice among Democrats to replace Joe Biden at the top of the ticket if he steps down from the presidential race.

There’s a growing movement within the party to make this shift happen, much to the delight of Donald Trump.

Former Democratic Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan told TMZ that many Americans see it as unrealistic to continue with President Biden following his disastrous June 27 debate against Trump. According to Ryan, an increasing number of Democrats believe Harris is their best option moving forward.

“She is the only candidate who, as VP, would inherit Biden’s war chest and campaign infrastructure,” Ryan explained. Ryan, who lost his reelection bid to J.D. Vance in 2020 after over two decades in office, said he’s been in discussions with members of Congress, Senate offices, and other key Democratic figures. They all believe Harris can deliver unity, reconciliation, and government reform if elected president.

Trump, however, sees a potential face-off with Harris as a significant advantage. His campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, told TMZ that Harris performs worse than Biden in head-to-head polls against Trump. Leavitt cited a poll showing Trump beating Harris by 7 points—49 percent to 42 percent with 9 percent undecided. The same poll indicated Trump winning by 5 points over Harris when including RFK Jr., Jill Stein, and Cornel West. The latest New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump leading Biden by 6 points.

Leavitt summarized to TMZ, “The Democrats are in a no-win situation. If they stick with Biden, they lose. If they switch to Kamala, they lose even more. President Trump is going to win no matter what they decide.”

Despite this, Ryan remains optimistic. He believes Harris could inject fresh enthusiasm into the Democratic campaign and strengthen their support among minorities. He campaigned with Harris in 2020 and noted her ability to connect with people, describing her as a “total rock star.”

Ryan also mentioned that Biden has a history of prioritizing the country’s best interests. He thinks Biden might decide to step aside for a younger generation of Democratic leaders, beginning with Harris.