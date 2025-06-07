Timbaland Announces He Is Working With An AI Artist

Timbaland has announced that he is now working with AI artists that aren’t actually real.

The iconic producer has launched Stage Zero, an AI focused entertainment company and comes as a result of him experimenting with the AI program Sono.

Timbo has revealed that the company has signed the first ever AI artist, who is being called TaTa.

Speaking to Billboard, he claimed that this will lead to a new genre of music called “A-pop” and detailed how the songs for the AI artist are made by putting demos into Suno which then turns them into voices and melodies without using actual singers of musicians.

He said: “I’m not just producing tracks anymore. I’m producing systems, stories, and stars from scratch. [TaTa] is not an avatar. She is not a character. TaTa is a living, learning, autonomous music artist built with AI. TaTa is the start of something bigger. She’s the first artist of a new generation. A-Pop is the next cultural evolution, and TaTa is its first icon.”

Timbo added: “The technology of today is perfect for what this is. What used to take me three months only takes me two days. In the beginning, it was like a toy. It was like going to a toy store. You gotta go through gluttony, because you can’t believe that it’s here.”

Timbaland did not reveal when TaTa’s first single will be released but he and Stage Zero have released an image of a young, pink-haired woman they claim is the singer.

Timbaland has previously spoken out in support of AI which has largely been criticized across the music industry and has also led to Suno being sued.

He said on The Inner Court: “This election just divided us. What I mean by that – it divided the music. It sound bland, it sound boring. We talk about AI, but shit, that’s the only thing that has a pure soul right now that you could create something and express your true feelings and it comes out beautiful.”

He continued: “But I just feel like right now everything is just discombobulated. Which aligns with everything in the world.”