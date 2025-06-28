Trust Phiri aka Kallabby Kalabadia writes…. ✍️



TIME TO CLEAN UP MATERO – A CALL FOR NEW LEADERSHIP IN 2026



Friday, 96-27-2025



Matero is not just a constituency; it is the soul of Lusaka. As Zambia’s first township after independence, Matero has grown into a vibrant, populous city with over 2 million residents. It’s divided into Matero East, Central, and South; and is known for producing hardworking youths who hustle daily through entrepreneurship, innovation, and grit. You can’t talk about Lusaka without mentioning Matero; almost everyone in this capital city has either lived in or passed through it.





Despite its rich history and immense potential, Matero has sadly lagged behind in key areas of cultural, environmental, social, economic, technological, and moral development. And this is not by accident.





For over a decade, the constituency has been under the representation of Hon. Miles Sampa, who has consistently failed to deliver meaningful change; in between as Mayor of Lusaka and now as Member of Parliament for Matero. Despite multiple opportunities and ample resources, he has turned a blind eye to the urgent needs of our community.





Today, Matero is defined by:



♤ Poor roads and infrastructure



♤ Broken drainage systems



♤ Open, stagnant sewer water threatening our health





♤ Inadequate public toilets and filthy markets



♤ Rampant unplanned settlements



♤ Lack of clean drinking water



♤ Heaps of uncollected garbage lining our streets





Instead of being a visionary leader, the current MP has been preoccupied with self preservation, social media theatrics, and a kindergarten level understanding of governance. He has failed to use his position to uplift our community. If it wasn’t for the transformational leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government, we wouldn’t even have the small pockets of development we see today, including market loans and earth-moving equipment deployed across the constituency.





Under the President’s leadership, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has increased from ZMK 1.6 million to ZMK 32.6 million, but sadly, Matero has not benefited proportionately, simply because our MP lacks both the vision and capacity to deliver.





Enough is enough.



As a proud resident of Matero, I strongly believe it is time to clean up, not only the garbage on our streets but the mediocrity in our leadership. Matero deserves better. We deserve a Member of Parliament who:





♤ Puts people first



♤ Has a sound development agenda



♤ Understands the challenges on the ground





Has the stamina and political will to deliver real results





Alexander Mumba Sakala, a fellow son of Matero, stands ready to answer that call. He is committed to serving the people, not himself. His heart is in the right place, and his vision is clear.





To all my fellow Matero residents:



♤ Let’s rise together and reclaim our township.

♤ Let’s bring in leadership that respects us, listens to us, and works for us.





In 2026, let’s vote for change. Let’s vote for progress. Let’s vote for Matero.



#NewLeadershipForMatero #MateroDeservesBetter #2026IsOurs



TRY PHIRI

aka: Kallabby Kalabadia



Mazabuka Central MP-2026