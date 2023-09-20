Tinubu win challenged at Nigeria’s top court

Two losing presidential candidates, from Nigeria’s main opposition parties, have gone to the Supreme Court to challenge the dismissal of their cases against the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president in February’s election.

An election petition tribunal ruled in a unanimous decision earlier this month that both the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party failed to prove that the election was flawed.

The tribunal declared that the politicians could not establish the allegations of over-voting and voter suppression. The judges also said there was not enough evidence the support the cases.

Mr Abubakar is asking the Supreme Court to nullify the judgement saying it occasioned “grave error and miscarriage of justice” by upholding Mr Tinubu’s victory.

Through his lawyer, Mr Atiku also faulted the court’s use of “disparaging words” which he said “evinced bias”.

In a similar move, Mr Obi noted that the election court overlooked the facts in his case and failed to consider the weight of evidence he presented, thereby arriving at the wrong conclusion.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the cases.