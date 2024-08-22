TIPS FOR MEN ON HOW TO APPROACH A WOMAN FOR MARRIAGE- Hon Given Katuta

TIPS FOR MEN ON HOW TO APPROACH A WOMAN FOR MARRIAGE

By Hon Given Katuta Mwelwa

1. Have confidence; not pride. Confidence is attractive, women detest pride.

2. Women are visual too, look good; it doesn’t have to be an expensive look, but look neat and attractive.

3. Have a good-looking profile picture on social media. It shows how you view yourself. Having a picture not your own makes a woman question you.

4. Post mature things on Facebook/Twitter; yes, women do research on a man who is presenting himself to her. Your posts could be wise quotes, posts on serious issues, humor, travels, fun; but they should be mature. Your posts reveal who you are and what occupies your mind most.

5. Avoid compliments diarrhea, commenting flattering words on so many of her pictures yet you do don’t know each other well. When compliments are overdone by a stranger it can be spooky. Don’t overdo it. Don’t claim you love her yet you don’t even know her. Get a hold of your excitement.

6. Request for her phone number, don’t demand it. If you have captured her attention, chances are, she will eventually give you her phone number; give her time.

7. Make use of her phone number. Call her, ask her when is the best time to call her, send her messages or chat.

8. Have content in your conversations. Don’t start a chat with her and have nothing to talk about. Women love it when the man takes charge of the conversation at the beginning.

9. Avoid sexual compliments at the beginning. Don’t say “You’ve got amazing boobs”, ” such a fine butt you have”, “eish, sexy thighs”. It makes her think you are only after sex.

10. Don’t go on and on making the conversation about you; your success, your cars, how far you have traveled, your money, the number of followers you have on social media. Women don’t like men who brag. Don’t think you are doing her a favor by being with her.

11. Make her feel good about herself, build an environment where she can open up. Let her find herself doing much of the talking, ask questions, show interest. The truth, every woman is looking for a real conversation; if your vibe is good, you are a keeper.

12. Don’t make her feel like she is being interrogated, you throwing questions at her without taking time to listen. Pay attention.

13. When you try and call her phone or text her and she doesn’t respond; don’t get desperate, calling her phone every five minutes, texting her like she is your wife “Where are you!”. Relax, she will get back to you. Possessive men are a turn-off.

14. If you sense other men are also trying to woo her, and maybe even getting close to her; keep your calm. She is beautiful, of course other men will try their luck, but if she is yours and likes you for your good character, no other man will dissuade her from you. Don’t let your jealousy fill you with rage, giving her orders, dictating where she goes and who she sees. If she can’t be comfortable telling you about her ex or how her day has been in her workplace that is full of men, she will begin doubting if you can handle her.

15. Open up too, don’t make her feel like she is the only one who is revealing things about herself. Tell her things about you, it makes the conversation two-way. Tell her about your family, your most memorable moments, your heart’s desires, your embarrassing moments; humanize yourself.

16. If she reveals something shocking about herself, a dark past, a past mistake; don’t judge her, don’t make her feel ashamed. She needs understanding.

17. End each conversation on a high. Even when you enjoy talking with her, pause the conversations to continue later, leave the conversations in a way that she gets wowed. Leave her smiling, leave her better than you found her.

18. Avoid calling her pet names and sweet words at the beginning. Refrain from calling her “Sweetheart”, “Dear”, “Honey”, “Bae” when you two don’t know each other well. Men who are loose with these words are not serious.

19. Keep your focus on her. Don’t make her feel she is competing with another woman yet you are the one who is coming on to her. Don’t go liking and commenting suggestively on the pics of other women, don’t flirt with other women, don’t make her feel your chat with her is disrupted because you are giving attention to other women.

20. Take her on dates on days and venues convenient for her. Her comfort is key, that’s what a real gentleman does. Go at her pace, no pressure.

21. Add value to her life. Correct her with love when she is wrong, find out her dreams, support her, pay attention to what concerns her, build her, be honest with her in your criticism, challenge her, give her fun times, advise her; that’s the kind of man she is looking for.

22. Let her miss you. Yes, you are growing fond of her but sometimes deny each other the chance to talk and meet so that she appreciates your value. This also shows that you are a grown up man, you are busy building your life and vision, that your life is not just about her; you are not putting your entire life in the relationship.