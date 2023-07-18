TIZ CAUTIONS UPND SG ON NATIONWIDE CDF INSPECTIONS

….this action has potential to politicize the CDF programme by blurring the line between govt and party activities

Lusaka… Monday July 17, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) has cautioned that the action by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda to inspect Constituency Development Fund projects has the potential to politicize the programme.



TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has emphasized that this action has the potential to politicize the CDF programme across the country by blurring the line between government and party activities.



“It has come to our attention through our constant monitoring of media outlets that the UPND, through its secretary general, Mr Batuke Imenda, is on a nationwide inspection tour of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects. This action, no matter how well intended, has the potential to politicize the CDF programme across the country by blurring the line between government and party activities,” said Mr. Nyambe.



“Furthermore, it is not in order for government officials to take time from their work to facilitate this nationwide tour since this is a party activity. It is very clear in both the Constituency Development Fund Act No. 11 of 2018 and the CDF Guidelines issued in February 2022, that it is the responsibility of the Constituency Development



Fund Committee (CDFC) members, the Ward Development Committee (WDC) Members, the District and Provincial Heads of Departments of relevant Ministries and the Local Authority to inspect CDF projects. We are not aware of any challenges in executing this function that could

justify the involvement of the UPND Secretary General.”



In light of this, the TIZ Executive Director has called on the UPND Secretary General to desist from politicizing the CDF Programme through this nationwide tour.



“His action has the potential to highlight nepotism and clientelism in the implementation of the Programme. The Secretary General will certainly be accompanied by party officials and supporters, and will therefore send a message that the CDF programme and the district government and local authority officials are directly answerable to him and to the party structure. Consequently, the party supporters will thereafter exercise greater influence on the officials and implementers of the CDF programme. This politicization of the programme will then discourage other citizens, affiliated to other political parties, from participation in the programme,” he said.



“The CDF should benefit all Zambians and participation should therefore be encouraged across

all party lines. Any attempt to politicize the CDF programme will compromise the principle of equity, upon which the Fund was established.”

