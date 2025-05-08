TIZ RAISES CONCERN OVER ARREST AND CONTINUED DETENTION OF CLEANING ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT LAWRENCE MAKUMBI



By Lukundo Nankamba



Transparency International Zambia-TIZ has expressed concern over the arrest and continued detention of Cleaning Association of Zambia President Lawrence Makumbi, who was taken into custody on Tuesday, 6th May 2025, following public commentaries he made regarding alleged procurement irregularities at the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited-ZACL.





TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says while TIZ does not take a position on the truthfulness or legality of the statements made by Mr. Makumbi, nor does it make any pronouncement regarding the Zambia Airports Corporation or its Board Chairperson, the organization is deeply concerned about the broader implications this case has for whistleblower protection and the use of criminal law to respond to public interest discourse.





Mr. Nyambe says the escalation from civil to criminal proceedings in this context risks setting a dangerous precedent for freedom of expression and anti-corruption efforts in Zambia.





He has since called for restraint in the use of criminal defamation laws in circumstances where public interest reporting or whistleblower disclosures are involved and calls for strengthened oversight of public procurement in all parastatals, ensuring that taxpayer funds are used transparently and efficiently.





Mr. Makumbi is facing two counts of criminal libel following public commentaries he made regarding alleged procurement irregularities at Zambia Airports Corporation Limited-ZACL.



