TIZA MUKUKA BLASTS ZAMBIAN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY OVER MWINE MUSHI’S DEATH





By Chilu Tambatamba

ZAMBIA’s youth advocate Tiza Mukuka has accused artists of turning their backs on Robam Mwape during his struggles, only to show up with empty tributes and fake tears after his death.





“All of you in the Zambian entertainment industry should be ashamed of yourselves actors, actresses, and musicians. You are hypocrites!”





“Robam Mwape famously known as Mwine Mushi was a household name, a man of talent. Yet he died poor because the very people who claimed to love him chose to ignore him when he needed them most. You abandoned him in a place like Solwezi, instead of uniting to buy him a house in Lusaka. Now you want to act like you cared? Stop lying to the people,” Mukuka charged.





He went further to point out that this toxic culture of neglect and backstabbing is the very reason why hitmaker Yo Maps avoids associating with other Zambian artists.



“Yo Maps knows the industry is rotten that’s why he’s better off alone. And you all know it too,” Mukuka concluded.



Zambian Post 26 September 2025