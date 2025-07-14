‘To be free, you must be feared’ – President Macron cites return of nuclear risks and hybrid wars

French President Emmanuel Macron has made a statement claiming, “To be free, you must be feared,” which reflects his call for enhanced military readiness and strategic autonomy in response to growing global threats, particularly from Russia.

In a speech ahead of Bastille Day, Macron announced a €6.5 billion ($7.6 billion) increase in military spending over the next two years, aiming to double France’s defense budget to €64 billion by 2027.

He cited the return of nuclear risks, hybrid warfare, and major conflicts as the greatest threats to freedom since World War II, emphasizing the need for France and Europe to bolster their defenses amid uncertainties over U.S. support.

Macron has also proposed extending France’s nuclear deterrent to European allies, a response to Russian aggression and potential U.S. disengagement under President Donald Trump, who paused military aid to Ukraine.

This proposal, discussed in a March 2025 address, aims to strengthen European security through France’s 290 nuclear warheads, though it has sparked debate over sovereignty and strategic feasibility.

Critics, like Marine Le Pen, argue that sharing nuclear deterrence undermines France’s autonomy.

Hybrid threats, including Russian cyberattacks, election interference, and sabotage, were highlighted as part of a broader “global conflict” involving actors like North Korea and Iran.

Macron urged national unity to counter these challenges, warning that Russia’s actions threaten not just Ukraine but all of Europe.

He also stressed the need for Europe to reduce reliance on the U.S., advocating for a stronger, more independent defense framework.