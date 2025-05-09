To the people of Milenge and Chiwempala, please ignore this recycled fake news- Dr. Elias Munshya

By Dr. Elias Munshya



FAKE NEWS

It all started with wild claims that you would win the elections and hand over power to yourselves in 2021. We all know how that ended. You lost. Then came the next rumour: that I would never be appointed in the new government. Again, you were wrong.

His Excellency the President gave me the honour to serve the Zambian people, and I have done so faithfully for over two years now. Every few months, like clockwork, you dust off the same script and claim I’ve been recalled.

Let me be clear: this latest fake news is just a repeat episode of the same tired propaganda you’ve been pushing since we defeated your Bill 10, stood firm against your corruption, stood against your tribalism, and beat you by 1 million votes.

I remain a humble civil servant, proud to serve. And when my tour of duty ends, it will not be because of rumour or fake blogs — it will be because, like every ambassador before me, “bu ambassador lifupa, wakolokotakofye waya!”

I am focused on my job, serving the Zambian people and flying our flag high.

To the people of Milenge and Chiwempala, please ignore this recycled fake news.

We’ve got work to do.

Rev. Dr. Elias Munshya

HIGH COMMISSIONER

PF media wrote:

ELIAS MUNSHYA SHOWS OFF HIS OFFICIAL VEHICLE, CLAIMS THAT PF HATE HIM

..Elias Munshya has been recalled, he is expected to be outbif Australia by June 2025…

MUNSHYA RECALLED OVER IMMORALITY REPORTS



Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia has been recalled and may be transfered to a Station in Africa.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Australia Dr. Elias Munshya has been recalled from the mission after multiple cases of adultery and phonication.



After months of protests by husbands and other members of the community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has recalled Munshya.



President Hakainde Hichilema may give him another station in Africa.

Similarly Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mazuba Monze, was recalled by President Hakainde Hichilema for similar misconduct and immorality.



“He has been very excited. He claims he is a reverend but has been very careless and destroying marriages and relationships with his unquenchable sexual appetite!”