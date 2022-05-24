Thabo Kawana wrote

Today marks exactly 16 years since the great son of these soils, President Anderson Kambela Mazoka went to be with the Lord.

Born on March 22, 1943 and died on May 24, 2006. The humble villager from Southern Province come Mechanic/Engineer became one of Zambia’s most loved politicians and enjoyed support from all corners of the country with our pipo buying into his vision for a better Zambia.

He started a campaign of unifying and prospering Zambia that a newer generation after his brought to fruition in the 2021 General Elections.

With 43 MPs produced by the Upnd under his charge in 2001, to forming Govt by the Upnd in 2021 under the charge of his successor, Mazoka truly set the stage and set the wheels of change into motion.

Today, Zambia is in the safest hands ever in President HH and the Upnd Government.

Continue to rest in peace son of our soil, yours was never a battle in vain. Your dream, vision and aspiration for a better Zambia continue to live on in President HH as he and his team move Zambia from grave indebtedness to prosperity.

Anderson Kambela Mazoka, a President that never was. We love you, miss you and always will as we fulfill your dream for a better Zambia.

Hamba Khale Mazoka, Hamba Khale!🙏🏾 S