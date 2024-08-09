TODAY THEY HAVE DETAINED DR M’MEMBE, TOMORROW IT WILL BE YOU – KATEKA



…..says UPND Government is focused on punishing individuals



Lusaka… Friday, August 9, 2024



The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has expressed concern that criticizing the President has become a crime under the UPND Government.



This follows the detention of Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe for alleged seditious practices.



Last month, DR M’membe posted on his social media platforms an article titled “Tshisekedi tells DRC Catholic Bishops about the USD 20 Million Pay-out to buy Zambia’s silence” in which he raised corruption alarm and volunteered to offer evidence.



Zambian authorities are of the view that raising corruption issues are tantamount to posting content intended to bring hatred or contempt against the government.



UKA Deputy National Chairperson Chishala Kateka stated, “Sedition is something these people have misinterpreted to be criticizing their demi-god.”



Speaking from Twin Palm Police where Dr M’membe is detained, Ms Kateka said the Socialist Party Leader merely raised important issues and clearly stated that he has got evidence.



She questioned why the police arrested him instead of asking for evidence.



Ms Kateka said criticizing the President should not be a crime in a democracy.



“For them, as long as you criticize the President, you are committing a crime. That works in a dictatorial system, but in Zambia, we are a democracy, and the opposition raises issues. That is what Dr. M’membe did. He raised issues, he said he has evidence. Why can’t you ask for evidence rather than putting him in cells,” she said.



And Ms Kateka has charged that Zambia has degenerated into a police state. She said the current government is focused on punishing individuals.



Ms Kateka said such is not the leadership the Zambian people voted for.



“Today it might be Dr M’Membe, tomorrow it will be me or you. Now, there are some misunformed citizens who are happy with what they are seeing and thinking that it is okay for politicians to be put in cells, but they are going to come for you as citizens. It is not just about politicians,” she said.