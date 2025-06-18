Togo suspends French broadcasters, RFI and France 24 for repeated biased reporting

Togo has taken a significant step towards regulating their media by handing two French firms suspension.

The Togolese media regulator, the High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC), suspended French broadcasters RFI (Radio France Internationale) and France 24 for three months.

The HAAC accused the outlets of “repeated violations” of journalistic standards, including biased and inaccurate reporting.

Their repeated actions is said to have allegedly undermined Togo’s republican institutions and national image.

Specific issues cited include an interview with inaccurate claims about the arrest of artist Aamron, statements encouraging mobilization against the government, and biased commentary.

This decision follows a pattern in West Africa, with similar suspensions in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

It comes amid political tensions in Togo, driven by controversial constitutional changes in April 2024 that shifted the country to a parliamentary system, potentially extending President Faure Gnassingbé’s rule.

Opposition groups have labeled this a constitutional coup, and protests, banned since 2022, have faced crackdowns, with more planned later in the years.

RFI and France 24 expressed surprise at the suspension, claiming it was issued without prior warning despite ongoing dialogue with the HAAC.

They reaffirmed their commitment to impartial journalism and ready to cooperate in reversing the decision.