TOMI LAHREN: TRUMP IS READY TO TIGHTEN THE SCREWS ON IRAN AFTER GIVING THEM A BREATHER



Tomi Lahren broke down President Trump’s approach to Iran on Fox News.





“He sounds a little restless like he wants something to happen one way or another,” Lahren said. “Because what he is not going to do is let Iran sit back and just run the clock.”





She continued: “We know that their economy is being strangled but they have had a bit of a breather. And I think President Trump is ready to start tightening the screws and I’m all for that. I think they have to do it.”





Lahren noted the timeline: “He mentioned this has been two and a half months.”



She added: “I think President Trump is right to remind the American people we have a plan here. You might not know every stage and step of the plan for reasons. But things getting hot again to finish the mission especially if special ops going in denuclearizing. I’m all for that. And I think that would perhaps bring a swifter end to this conflict.”