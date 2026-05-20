TONSE ALLIANCE ADOPTS FORMER CHONGWE DC ROBSTER MWANZA, OSCAR KALEYA FOR 2026 RACES





The Tonse Alliance has officially released its adoption list for the 2026 General Elections in Lusaka Province, confirming key candidates for Chongwe’s parliamentary and local government contests.





According to the adoption document signed by Tonse Alliance National Chairman for Elections and Campaigns Japhen Mwakalombe and Secretary General Celestine Mukandila, former Chongwe District Commissioner Robster Mwanza has been adopted as the alliance candidate for Chongwe East Constituency.





The alliance has also adopted Dr. Sydney Bwalya for Chongwe West Constituency, while Oscar Kaleya has officially secured adoption as the Tonse Alliance candidate for Chongwe Mayor.





Mwanza’s adoption is expected to attract significant political attention in Chongwe East due to his previous role as District Commissioner, where he maintained visibility in local governance and community affairs.





Meanwhile, Kaleya’s endorsement formally returns him to the frontline of Chongwe politics ahead of what is shaping up to become one of the district’s most competitive mayoral races in recent years.





Kaleya, who previously contested in Chongwe politics, now enters the 2026 race under the Tonse Alliance banner at a time when political realignments and adoption battles are intensifying across Lusaka Province.





The adoption list also features several notable political figures across the province, including former Cabinet Minister Jean Kapata for Mandevu Constituency and Kelvin Kaunda for Lima Constituency.





The latest developments signal the beginning of intensified campaign activity as political parties continue finalizing candidates ahead of nominations and the official campaign season.



Chongwe Times – 19.05.2026

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