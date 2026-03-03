Tonse Alliance Council of  Leaders has resolved to adopt FDD as its Special Purpose Vehicle for the August General Elections

TONSE ALLIANCE OFFICIAL COMMUNIQUÉ



Issued: 3rd March 2026



The President of Tonse Alliance, Hon. Brian Mundubile convened a virtual meeting on 2nd March, 2026 of the Council of Leaders to deliberate on critical organisational, electoral, and strategic matters in preparation for the August 2026 General Elections from 18hours to 22hours.





After extensive deliberations, the following resolutions were adopted and are hereby shared:





1. Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)



The Council of Leaders (CoL) resolved that the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) shall serve as the Tonse Alliance Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the August 2026 General Elections.





However, as a precautionary and strategic contingency measure, other interested member political parties are invited to formally apply to the Office of the Secretary General to be considered as alternative SPVs (Plan in the event that any legal, administrative, or procedural challenges arise.





Any party seeking consideration as a contingency SPV must:



Be duly registered with the Registrar of Societies.

Be up to date with annual returns for 2026.

Submit certified copies of its constitution (hard and soft copy).

Provide the latest list of office bearers as filed with the Registrar of Societies.

Demonstrate willingness to make any necessary constitutional amendments to align with Alliance objectives.

Enter into a mutually agreed governance and operational framework with the Tonse

Alliance leadership.





This approach ensures legal preparedness, institutional stability, and uninterrupted participation in the electoral process.



Harmonisation of Provincial, District, Constituency and Ward Structures

To strengthen grassroots coordination, the Alliance resolved to harmonise structures across all ten provinces using the existing Council of Leaders matrix model.

Key decisions include:





BM8 and the ECL PF Movement combined shall chair Alliance structures at all levels.



Each member organisation shall second representatives to ensure inclusive participation.





SGs are mandated to submit full leadership details (names, phone numbers, areas) within seven (7) days.



A coordination team led by designated SGs and Deputy SGs will oversee the

harmonisation process nationwide.





2. Procedures and Deadlines for Candidate Applications.



The Alliance approved the opening of applications for Parliamentary, Mayoral, Council Chairperson, and Councillor positions from 9th March to 31st March 2026.





Applicants must submit:

Certified Grade 12 certificate.

Valid voter’s card.

ZRA clearance certificate and other statutory requirements.





The Secretariat and Elections Committee will scrutinise applications in collaboration with provincial leadership and recommend the most suitable and popular candidates to the Council of Leaders.





3. Youth and Women’s Day Programmes



The Alliance resolved to organise coordinated national visibility events in key provinces including Lusaka, Copperbelt, Central, Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga and Northern. Engagement activities will include leadership interactions, public service initiatives, and recognition of

women and youth who have contributed significantly to national development. A budget framework will be developed accordingly.





4. Ratified Presidential Leadership Appointments



In accordance with constitutional provisions granting the President discretionary powers to appoint sector chairpersons, the following appointments were reviewed and ratified:





National Women’s Affairs Chairlady: Hon. Melesiana Phiri



National Elections and Campaign Chairman: Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe



Presidential Affairs Chairman: Hon. Binwell Mpundu



National Mobilisation Chairman: Hon. Alexander Chiteme





National Chairman for Scientific Technology and Communications: Mr. Abiud Kawangu



Parliamentary Affairs Chairman: Hon. Steven Kampyongo



5. Secretariat Staffing (During Campaign Period)





In line with Article 13.8, key Secretariat officials have voluntarily agreed to serve during the campaign period up to August 2026 pending full institutional establishment under labour protections.





The Tonse Alliance reiterates its commitment to unity, structured organisation, internal discipline, democratic consultation, and strategic preparedness as it advances towards the 2026 General Elections.



Issued by:

Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

Tonse Alliance Secretary General