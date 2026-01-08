TONSE ALLIANCE COUNCIL OF LEADERS MEETING: THE FACTS, NOT PROPAGANDA



Former PS Elias Kamanga shares..



Credible sources within the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders have confirmed that yesterday’s virtual meeting, chaired by Prof. Danny Pule, commenced at 18:00 hours and ran well past 22:00 hours, with 23 members fully logged in and participating.





It is important to place facts on record.



The quorum requirement for a valid Tonse Council of Leaders meeting is 15 members plus the Chairperson. Yesterday’s meeting exceeded this threshold by a wide margin. Therefore, any attempt to label the meeting “illegitimate” is factually incorrect and an act of political6 dishonest.





Below is the verified list of constituent members and organisations that attended and participated in the meeting:



Prof. Danny Pule – CDP President & Tonse Vice Chairperson (Chair)

Mr. Chifumu Banda – Acting President, FDD

Mr. Nason Msoni – President, All People’s

Congress (APC)



Mr. Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) – President, ZMP

Dr. Cosmo Mumba – President, NRP

Mr. Francis Shafwepa – Acting President, EEP

Hon. Stephen Kampyongo – PF MP & Tonse Member

Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya – PF MP & Tonse Member



Hon. Brian Mundubile – PF MP & Tonse Member

PS Bernard Chomba – PF Tonse Member

Mr. Kennedy Chanda – Executive Director, GEI

Mr. Ibrahim Mwamba – President, SASYDA

Mr. Shadrick Mumba – President, ZAYEF

Dr. Cephas Mukuka – Former Trade Unionist



Rev. Mwape – Former Diplomat & Senior Citizen

Mr. Gregory Chisha – Executive Director, CCONLEJ

Mr. Debby Kambwa Aongola – Tonse Legal Counsel & Acting Legal Chairperson

Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba – National Coordinator & Lead Consultant



Apostle Simon Mwanza – Chairperson, Apostolic Prophetic Council

Jason Mwanza – Gen Z President

Mr. Thomas Sipalo – Comedian & Politician

Hon. Davies Mwila – PF Tonse Member

Chanoda Ngwira – Spokesperson, Umodzi Kumawa





If this does not constitute legitimacy, then one must ask: what does legitimacy look like?



The meeting was duly convened in accordance with Tonse governing instruments and

lawfully chaired by Prof. Danny Pule, who is the legally recognised leader to preside over Council of Leaders meetings in the absence of it’s Founder, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu





Consequently, all resolutions passed at this meeting are constitutionally binding on the Tonse Alliance.



What also emerged clearly from the deliberations is a growing fatigue and impatience among Alliance partners with the internal contradictions, obstructionism, and political paralysis associated with the Given Lubinda faction of the Patriotic Front.





The Alliance has made a strategic choice: to move forward—with or without PF.



From both the breadth of attendance and the diversity of organisations represented, it is evident that Tonse is consolidating, while PF as a party is still recklessly fantasizing.





Unless there is a drastic and immediate course of correction, PF as we know it, risks sliding into political irrelevance and possible oblivion beyond August 2026.