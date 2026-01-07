TONSE ALLIANCE DROPS PF AS ANCHOR PARTY, BACKS ECL PF MOVEMENT.

….To Elect New Chairperson and 2026 Presidential Candidate This Month.

Lusaka – Wednesday, 7 January 2026.

The Tonse Alliance has resolved to remove the Patriotic Front (PF) as its anchor party citing prolonged internal disputes and leadership wrangles within the former ruling party.

The decision was made at a virtual meeting of the Alliance’s Council of Leaders held on Tuesday evening.

Caretaker Chairperson Professor Danny Pule said the Alliance shall not entertain any association with the “PF party” that is in court with Hon. Robert Chabinga.

He said the alliance will therefore no longer recognise the PF as a political party but will instead work with the “Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) PF Political Movement” to ensure progress.

He said the move is intended to honour the wishes and political legacy of former President Edgar Lungu.

He said PF members of parliament who opposed and voted against Bill 7 were a clear example of members aligned to the ECL PF Political Movement, in contrast to those who supported the bill.

Prof. Pule said the Council observed that the Alliance’s progress had been stalled by PF’s leadership crisis, court battles and chaotic internal politics which had made the Alliance appear institutionally disorganised.

“By definition, the council approved that the “ECL PF Movement” is a non registered political pressure group consisting of all former and current PF Ministers, PSs, MPs, DCs, diplomats, council Chairpersons, mayors, councilors, party officials, members and structures countrywide loyal to ECL himself as Former President and his legacy outside the formal party aligned leadership in court with Chabinga,” he said.

“As Most Zambians are aware and know, Tonse Alliance was formed in July 2023 as an alternative political platform of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his loyal followers/supporters in PF and outside PF when it was clear that ECL was betrayed by some PF leaders after the “PF party” was officially traded and politically sold to UPND and HH as well as when the UKA project completely failed him. Therefore, Tonse Alliance shall henceforth not entertain any association with PF party,” he said.

And Prof. Pule said the Council also resolved that the Tonse Alliance General Congress will be held in January 2026 to elect a new Chairperson, a 2026 presidential candidate and other key elective positions.

He said all members of the Council of Leaders will be eligible to contest for any position such as the chairmanship and presidential candidacy