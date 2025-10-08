TONSE ALLIANCE FACTIONS: THE IGNORED REALITIES AFFECTING THE BOND



A KBN TV EDITORIAL



We are not surprised with what’s happening in the Tonse Alliance. We warned at its formation that it was built on a shaky foundation. We had said it then and we say it now, the reasons for disengaging from UKA and forming the now troubled alliance were not philosophically sound.





It was clear then just as it is clear now that the failure of these Alliances is largely steeped into personal preservation, fight for control and an insatiable obsession to install pliable candidates whom they can easily manipulate and control.





Anyone who stands up to defend their leadership convictions is demonised and labeled to be power hungry. No, they are not power hungry, they have just refused to become pawns.





When UKA disintegrated and Citizens First Harry Kalaba decided to leave, he was called a UPND project and someone who was just power hungry. They blamed an individual, but refused to address the fundamentals that led to the death of UKA.





Today, when many people have been calling for Brian Mundubile to take the lead in Tonse, he has also suffered the same fate. He has been labeled power hungry





It’s becoming increasingly clear that those who call others power hungry, are in themselves control freaks who just want weak stooges they can control. It’s all about self service not national service.





Today, there are clearly two Tonses, one being run and managed by Sean Tembo and Zumani and the other claimed to be run and managed by Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakachinda. The fact that they are both calling for reconciliation means they have recognized the drift.





The top leadership of the two Tonse Alliances can continue to fight for control anyway they want, they must just realize that they don’t own people’s independence of mind to see, discern and choose where to belong.





If PF and Tonse Alliance are holding people from making discernable progress, people will see where progress is visible and there, they shall go!



What’s making the PF leadership uncomfortable is that even when they bark orders forbidding their members not to attend the Sean Tembo meetings, the calls are falling on deaf ears as some Senior PF members have identified themselves with the Sean Tembo Tonse Alliance, much to the displeasure of the green secretariat.





Now that Peter Chanda has bolted with his NCP which was the Alliance’s special purpose vehicle, the viable options are becoming fewer as we understand that Sean Tonse, is in talks with FDD as their preferred special purpose vehicle. Should that happen, Chifumu Banda will automatically become the running mate to either Brian Mundubile or KBF or whoever the convention will choose.





While Zambia Must Prosper could be another option, it’s very unlikely that its leader KBF would climb down and pave the way for someone else as Peter Chanda did. That alone, makes Zambia Must Prosper an unattractive option within the two alliance factions.





As things stand, no one will be interested in opening talks with NCP as most parties in the alliance feel trust has been broken. The obvious truth remains that until individuals in the alliances introspect, set aside personal agendas and put national interest first, the drama is far from over.





In the past, some have used the emotional and compassionate argument that PF would only elect its leader after the burial of ECL as doing so any earlier, would be tantamount to dishonoring the legacy of the departed leader.





We think that the best way to honour ECL is to choose someone who will carry on with that legacy as burial is now a matter of litigation, which can drag on for longer than necessary.





On this premise, the decision by the Sean Tonse Alliance to go for an elective convention is more progressive as doing so would provide a campus and leadership to the hapless supporters who don’t know where to go.



This move however, presents a challenge to some PF members who are torn between taking advantage of this chance to be elected, or taking the risk to wait for uncertainty within the party.





The biggest question that remains to be answered is will the green secretariat play small and let Sean Tembo and Zumani run away with FDD and some key members of the party?



The decision to answer this question, will determine whether PF is dead and buried or it will reincanate in another form.





However, the obsession to remain in control when they don’t have the strength of a special purpose vehicle or the moral authority to restrain their MPs who are desperate for readoption on another ticket, is what is likely to put the last nail in the PF coffin. The options are few and the time is not on their side. It’s now or kiss 2026 good-bye!