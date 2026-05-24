TONSE ALLIANCE FIELDS CANDIDATES IN 220 OUT OF 226 CONSTITUENCIES – ZUMANI



Tonse Alliance Secretary General Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of allegedly using violence and intimidation during the nomination process in an attempt to secure more than 85 unopposed parliamentary seats ahead of this year’s general elections.





In a media statement, Dr. Zimba claimed the Tonse Alliance received information before nominations suggesting that opposition candidates would be blocked from filing in parts of Southern, Western, North-Western, Central, and Lusaka provinces. He said the alliance responded by intensifying mobilisation efforts and successfully fielded candidates in 220 out of 226 constituencies.





He further alleged that the ruling party’s plan failed, with only six constituencies reportedly recording unopposed candidates nationwide. Dr. Zimba also accused the UPND of misleading the public by claiming the alliance had failed to file candidates in more than 65 constituencies.





Dr. Zimba condemned what he described as political violence and intimidation during nominations, saying such actions were unconstitutional and against Zambia’s Electoral Code of Conduct. He called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to review nominations allegedly affected by violence, adding that the alliance intended to challenge some seats legally.





He concluded by urging alliance members to remain peaceful and focused during campaigns for presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and running mate Makebi Zulu ahead of the August elections.