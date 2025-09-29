TONSE Alliance Holds 14th Council of Leaders Meeting Tomorrow -Sean Tembo

TONSE Alliance Holds 14th Council of Leaders Meeting Tomorrow – Tembo



Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo says the opposition coalition will tomorrow hold its 14th Council of Leaders meeting, aimed at ironing out internal differences and strengthening unity ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Tembo told Kumwesu! that the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, September 30th, follows a notice issued about eight days ago by the alliance’s national coordinator, Dr Christopher Zumani Zimba.





“All members of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders are expected to attend this very important meeting,” Tembo said. “The notice has already been widely circulated and we anticipate full attendance.”



He acknowledged that recent disagreements among some alliance leaders had attracted public attention, but insisted that such differences were natural in any political grouping.





“As some media houses might have noticed, there have been a few disagreements among the leadership of the Tonse Alliance. One of the key objectives of tomorrow’s meeting is to ensure that these apparent differences are discussed and resolved, so that moving forward, we can function as a united entity,” he explained.





Tembo stressed that the Zambian people were looking to the alliance for change in 2026 and that leaders could not afford to let personal grievances derail the broader mission.





“We believe that the Zambian people are very expectant of us as Tonse Alliance and our ability to deliver regime change next year, because citizens are fed up with the current regime. So we cannot disappoint them,” he said.





He further argued that disagreements were not unusual and should not be exaggerated.



“For as long as there is a grouping of people whether political, church or traditional, there are bound to be differences. The fact that we have a few within the alliance is not a big issue. What matters is our ability to sit around the table and resolve them,” Tembo added.





He appealed to all alliance leaders to put aside their personal interests and attend the meeting in good faith.



“This project we have embarked on is not a personal project, it’s a people’s project. We should not allow our personal egos to interfere with our responsibilities to the general public. The moment we decided to be political leaders, we put on our shoulders the responsibility to deliver according to the people’s expectations,” he said.





Tembo expressed confidence that tomorrow’s meeting would yield tangible progress.





“I am very confident that we are going to make a number of progressive resolutions. Every individual who is a member of the Tonse Council of Leaders is very welcome to attend. I am hopeful that everything that might have been pending or outstanding will be ironed out so that we proceed as a single united force, as expected by the Zambian people,” said Tembo.