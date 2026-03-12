MUNDUBILE’S CRISIS



TONSE ALLIANCE IS FOR FDD, PAMODZI ALLIANCE IS FOR PF: SO WHY IS TONSE USING PF REGALIA?





By Douglas Kabwibwi



The political landscape ahead of the 2026 elections has exposed contradictions and betrayals that many members of the Patriotic Front (PF) can no longer ignore. The reality is simple and undeniable: the Tonse Alliance is aligned with the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), while the Pamodzi Alliance represents the Patriotic Front (PF). Yet, actions by some leaders have blurred the lines and created serious confusion.





Historically, PF was the anchor party of the Tonse Alliance, providing the backbone, structures, and political weight that gave the alliance credibility. Out of selfish political ambitions, Hon. Brian Mundubile—then a PF member—together with certain Tonse leaders, allegedly connived to have PF expelled from the very alliance it had anchored. This move left PF members shocked and many questioning how a party that contributed so much to the alliance could be pushed out.





What followed was even more alarming. Mundubile returned to the Tonse Alliance and was elected as its chairman, after allegedly playing a role in removing PF from its own coalition. This move places him squarely in the spotlight—not just as a political strategist but as someone whose ambitions appear to outweigh loyalty to the party that nurtured his career.





It must be acknowledged that Mundubile has the democratic right to move to any alliance he chooses. Zambia is a democracy, and every citizen—including political leaders—has freedom of association. However, what is deeply unfortunate and problematic is his continued use of PF regalia, symbols, and the legacy of its founding father, Michael Sata, and his successor, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, while operating in a completely different alliance where PF does not belong.





Many PF loyalists view this as a deliberate attempt to exploit the PF brand for political gain. By invoking ECL’s name and symbols, Mundubile is creating confusion among the grassroots, misleading PF supporters into believing that the Tonse Alliance represents the party or its legacy. This is compounded by the formation of the so-called “ECL Movement”, which he created together with MPs who had previously turned against ECL while he was still alive. The movement is seen by many as a calculated strategy to appropriate the legacy of PF leadership for personal political mileage.





Mundubile’s past behavior only adds weight to these concerns. During ECL’s lifetime, he is widely believed to have worked behind the scenes to turn PF Members of Parliament against the former president, fostering internal divisions while publicly presenting himself as loyal. This dual approach—betrayal behind closed doors while maintaining a public façade of allegiance—is a hallmark of his political maneuvering.



Now, with ECL gone, Mundubile’s actions speak even louder. He has positioned himself as a central figure in Tonse, continuing to leverage PF symbols and the memory of ECL to consolidate influence, while PF itself remains outside the alliance. For many, this is a direct attack on the party he once served, a betrayal of the very institutions and leaders that enabled his rise.





The legacy of Michael Sata and Edgar Chagwa Lungu was built on loyalty, sacrifice, and principled leadership. To see it manipulated for individual political gain is deeply troubling. Mundubile’s actions highlight a leader who is ambitious, calculating, and willing to exploit party structures and historical legacies for personal advantage, even if it means creating confusion and division among loyal PF supporters.





PF members must now remain vigilant. Mundubile’s maneuvers make one thing clear: he is a figure who prioritizes personal political ambition over loyalty to the party. If PF is to protect its identity, legacy, and credibility, members must recognize and respond to the implications of his actions.





The question remains for all Zambians: should a leader be judged by loyalty to institutions and principles, or by the pursuit of personal power at any cost? Mundubile’s actions place him firmly in the latter category, and his political legacy will be remembered not for service, but for strategic betrayal.





The Patriotic Front was built through sacrifice, unity, and visionary leadership. Its legacy belongs to the party and its people—not to individuals who seek to exploit it for personal gain.