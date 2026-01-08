Tonse Alliance logo designer and founder Sean E. Tembo has with immediate effect ditched the the Alliance.









WITHDRAWAL OF THE PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP) FROM THE TONSE ALLIANCE



1. Seasonal greetings to you sir. We write with reference to the matter captioned above, as well as the several happenings of the past few months, within the TONSE ALLIANCE.



2. It is with profound sadness and regret that we hereby inform you that our party has resolved to withdraw from the TONSE ALLIANCE with immediate effect.



3. When we founded the TONSE ALLIANCE in June 2024, coined its name and designed its logo, we never thought a day would come when we would have to walk away from our own creation. But here we are.





4. The main reason for our departure is the constant squabbles, bickering and procrastination among senior members of the Alliance, which has had the overall effect of undermining public confidence in not only the Alliance as a collective, but also in its individual members, including ourselves.





5. With barely 7 months before the general election, we in the Patriots for Economic Progress have decided to replace bickering, quarrels and uncertainty with focus, certainty, and resoluteness. Hence our decision to depart from the TONSE ALLIANCE.





6. As we leave however, we shall obviously miss the warmth and brotherliness that we shared with yourself and our other comrades in the TONSE ALLIANCE, during the good times. I am also forever indebted to the TONSE ALLIANCE and the late Chairman and 6th Republican President; Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for the trust placed in me, through my being appointed as the TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson and Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee. I will always be thankful.





7. I wish to emphasize that even as we depart from the TONSE ALLIANCE, we shall forever consider the Alliance as our brothers in arms, as we aspire to deliver a better nation to the Zambian people.



8. I thank you.



Yours In Service of the Nation:



Sean E Tembo (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP).